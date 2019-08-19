ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Multiple efforts are underway to make legalized recreational marijuana a key issue in Florida next year.

There are a handful of organizations working to get the issue on the November 2020 ballot so Florida voters can have a say in the matter.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are considering their options to try and address the issue in the state legislature.

Then, there’s Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried, who has been a champion for cannabis advocates from a variety of backgrounds.

“I think Florida is headed in the direction of recreational marijuana, though my focus has been on improving our state’s medical marijuana program, advocating for greater patient access and affordability, and building the nation’s best state hemp program,” Fried said, in a statement emailed to 10News.

“Cannabis has life-changing potential and will bring new tax revenue for education, infrastructure, affordable housing, jobs, and will help reform our criminal justice system, so I think people should absolutely have their say on bringing recreational marijuana to Florida.”

