Red snapper season underway off the coast of Florida

From June 4 to July 29, it's open season for the reef fish.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida's red snapper season is officially underway in the Gulf of Mexico.

From June 4 to July 29, it's open season for the reef fish. Red snappers can live up to 57 years, weigh 50 pounds and reach nearly 40 inches in length.

However, if you're planning to participate in this 55-day summer season, there are a few rules to keep in mind.

How can I get involved?

Before you even set sail, you're going to have to do the proper paperwork. If you're fishing from a private vessel, then Florida law requires that you obtain the State Reef Fish Angler designation.

There's no cost to getting the designation, and it helps Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission paint a clear picture of how many people are fishing for reef fish like red snappers.

What gear do I need?

The answer to this may seem quite simple to some people. You just need a pole, some line, bait and a boat that won't sink.

And while yes, those are the bare necessities, once again the law requires a few more things.

As of the start of 2021, anglers who are catching red snapper with a hook-and-line and natural baits are required to use non-offset, non-stainless steel circle hooks north of 28 degrees north latitude. All hooks must be non-stainless steal when fishing with hook-and-line gear and natural baits for that same species south of 28 degrees north latitude.

If you're venturing out to federal waters in the Atlantic, you'll have to make some modifications to your descending device. You can read about those here.

What can I catch?

So you've got the paperwork and the gear and are ready to start hooking some red snapper.

However, there are two more things you'll still need: A ruler and some knowledge of basic mathematics. Because you can't catch every snapper you see.

There are size limits you must abide by. Without them, you may be taking home a young snapper, thus affecting the species' population.

In the Gulf, the minimum size limit for red snapper is 16 inches. Only two red snappers are allowed to be harvested per person.