How to register to vote in Florida on National Voter Registration Day

FLORIDA, USA — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day - a civic holiday celebrating our democracy.

Celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September, volunteers and organizations from across the country will take to the streets with one mission in mind: get people registered to vote.

Nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday since it was first observed in 2012, according to the national voter registration day website.

Here in Florida, you can register to vote online. You just need your Florida driver's license or identification card and your social security number. The deadline to register is 29 days before an upcoming election.

You can also learn more about registering to vote locally by visiting your county's supervisor of elections website:

Hillsborough County will also be helping people register to vote in the following locations, Tuesday: