Flags to be flown at half-staff for Pulse Remembrance Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff in memory of the 49 people who lost their lives and the 53 others hurt in the Pulse nightclub shooting four years ago.

The governor called the shooting a "horrific act of terrorism...committed against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities."

On June 12, the order lasts from sunrise to sunset in honor of Pulse Remembrance Day.

Remembering those who died that night will be different for the community this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, thousands of people would gather at the Pulse interim memorial to pay their respects and remember those who lost their lives.

This year, the Pulse interim memorial will be closed to the public and the ceremony will be prerecorded for those who wish to join. The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday on the onePulse Foundation Facebook page and YouTube channel

The Pulse shooting is considered the second deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. A gunman shot and killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

