Pulse 4 years later: Remembering the lives lost and changed forever after nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — June 12, 2016: The day 49 people lost their lives and 53 others were hurt in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Remembering those who died that night will be different for the community this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, thousands of people would gather at the Pulse interim memorial to pay their respects and remember those who lost their lives.

This year, the Pulse interim memorial will be closed to the public and the ceremony will be prerecorded for those who wish to join. The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday on the onePulse Foundation Facebook page and YouTube channel

Family members and community leaders will be at the ceremony on Friday. The Pulse interim memorial will open to first responders, survivors and to the families of those affected while it is closed to the public.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags across the state of Florida to be flown at half-staff in observance of Pulse Remembrance Day.

The Pulse shooting is considered the second deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. A gunman shot and killed 58 people on Oct. 1, 2017, at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

