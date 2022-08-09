Queen Elizabeth was gifted rather unusual gift during visit to Florida Keys in 1991

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip toured around Fort Jefferson in 1991 and were given a unique gift.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 30 years ago Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the Florida Keys and were gifted with a rather unusual gift.

The gift may seem unusual for those who may not be familiar with the traditions of the keys, but for those that are, the gift makes perfect sense.

On May 18, 1991 the royal couple visited Dry Tortugas National Park and Fort Jefferson, 70 miles west of Key West in the Gulf of Mexico, on the royal yacht.

Florida Keys News Bureau reports that National Park Service ranger Matt Fagan spent about 45 minutes escorting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip around Fort Jefferson.

"He hit all the highlights including the fort’s distinction that, despite its massive size and role as a critical defense point in controlling access to the Gulf of Mexico, it had never been fired upon," reported Andy Newman.

They were welcomed to the Florida Keys by the late Florida Keys Mayor Wilhelmina Harvey, who was known as being the 'queen' of the keys due to her long reign and eccentric charm.

She was also dubbed the 'Queen of Fantasy Fest' in 2001, a festival held each year in Key West.

Harvey reportedly presented Queen Elizabeth II with a conch shell, one of the most iconic symbols of the Florida Keys.