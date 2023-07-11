Report: Fewer Floridians died from drugs in first half of 2022

A new report shows a five percent decrease in Florida’s total drug-related deaths from January through June 2022 compared to that same timeframe in 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report from Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission shows fewer Floridians are dying because of drugs.

The report, published by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, is an analysis of all deaths in Florida that were reviewed by medical examiners from January through June 2022.

During that time, the commission found a five percent decrease in total drug-related deaths compared to that same timeframe the year before.

“Finally, we see a decrease in fatal drug overdose trends in the state of Florida,” forensic toxicologist Dr. Bruce Goldberger told 10 Investigates. “I wish I knew why... We don’t know what’s driving this right now and it might take some time to figure that out.”

Goldberger is the chief of forensic medicine at the University of Florida.

The report shows deaths caused by opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, went down by 10 percent.

Deaths caused by fentanyl went down nine percent statewide.

But deaths caused by fentanyl analogs – synthetic drugs that are similar to fentanyl but are often more potent – went up by 38 percent.

Still, more people are dying in Florida from fentanyl than any other drug.

Cocaine and meth take second and third place.

Out of the top three areas in Florida with the most fentanyl deaths, two are right here in the Tampa Bay area.

This includes people who died because of fentanyl in addition to people who had fentanyl in their systems when they died, but their cause of death was something else.

Number one for fentanyl deaths is Medical Examiner District 6, which covers Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Second is District 17, which is Broward County.

Number three brings it back to the Bay area: District 13, which is Hillsborough County.

2022 was the first year that medical examiners were required to report when people died with xylazine in their systems.

Xylazine is a horse tranquilizer that’s been creeping into the street fentanyl supply.

From January to June 2022, medical examiners reported 218 deaths where they found xylazine.

Compare that to all of 2021, before reporting was required, when medical examiners voluntarily reported 236 deaths.