Reports: High school football coach shot and killed at a home in Miami

Both the Miami Herald and NBC 6 South Florida reported Miami Senior High School football coach Corey Smith was killed Monday.

MIAMI — A high school football coach was shot and killed at a home Monday morning in Miami, according to news outlets, which cited law enforcement.

The Miami Herald reported Corey Smith, head football coach at Miami Senior High School, was shot and killed at a home on Northwest Street and 21st Avenue.

WTVJ, NBC 6 South Florida, also reported Smith's death but said no other information was immediately available. The station said Miami Edison High School football coach posted about Smith on Instagram, saying "this is a very sad day for the Football family of South Florida."

The Herald said Smith graduated from Miami High and Bethune-Cookman University.

BREAKING: Miami Senior High football coach Corey Smith was shot to death Monday morning at a home in North Miami-Dade, according to several sources familiar with the ongoing investigation. https://t.co/Y47eya77y4 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 21, 2020

