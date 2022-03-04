Nearly mile-wide fire sweeps through part of the Florida Panhandle

A local state of emergency has been declared.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — An almost mile-wide fire is sweeping through Panama City.

As of 4 p.m., what is deemed the "Adkins Road Fire" was between Highway 98 and Highway 231, along Transmitter Road moving north/northeast, according to the Bay County Florida Emergency Services.

Multiple Bay County law enforcement agencies are reportedly on the ground with agencies from neighboring counties.

Due to the ongoing fire, there have been mandatory evacuations set in place. Residents in the area of Transmitter Road to Star Avenue, between Highway 231 and Highway 98 have been told to leave.

More than 250 homes are being evacuated as the wildfire moves toward the Springfield area, WJHG reports.