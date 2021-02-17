Restaurant to go alcohol sales could become permanent

The Senate Regulated Industries Committee unanimously approved Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley’s bill on Tuesday.

The Senate Regulated Industries Committee unanimously approved Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley’s bill on Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last year allowing alcohol to go to help restaurants that were losing business as people stayed home and capacity restrictions were enforced.

While DeSantis has since lifted capacity limits, he has expressed support for allowing the businesses to continue take out and delivery of cocktails, wine and beer.