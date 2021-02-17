Restaurant to go alcohol sales could become permanent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida restaurants would be able to sell alcohol for take out and delivery under a bill approved by a Senate committee. The measure would make permanent a suspension of rules the governor allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate Regulated Industries Committee unanimously approved Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley’s bill on Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last year allowing alcohol to go to help restaurants that were losing business as people stayed home and capacity restrictions were enforced.
While DeSantis has since lifted capacity limits, he has expressed support for allowing the businesses to continue take out and delivery of cocktails, wine and beer.
- Tampa Bay reacts to the death of former Buccaneer Vincent Jackson
- How COVID-19 is affecting veterans' mental health
- Florida vaccine shipment delayed by winter storm sweeping the US
- How is Florida doing when it comes to vaccinating communities of color?
- Hillsborough County could see schools close, merge amid budget cuts
- Mardi Gras will look different this year because of COVID-19
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter