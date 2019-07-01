HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- Police K-9 Scout helped nab the bad guys, conduct drug searches and aid his handler. To authorities, it was a life well lived for the good boy.

Scout died Sunday, Jan. 6, from complications of illness, according to the Brooksville Police Department. He was 11 years old.

The K-9 joined the department in December 2009, serving with partner and Officer Shayne Derryberry for about seven years.

Scout retired in 2016 after about 300 deployments.

"We thank and honor K-9 Scout and Officer Derryberry for their outstanding work during the seven years they partnered together," the department wrote on Facebook.

