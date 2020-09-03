JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A retired Jacksonville police officer who was sentenced to life in prison after an investigation identified sexual incidents involving children has been found dead inside his jail cell Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says James Michael Trejbal, 67, was found unresponsive in his assigned isolation cell at approximately 5:20 a.m. He was subsequently pronounced deceased by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JSO says there appears to be no signs of foul play at this time.

According to our news partners at the Florida Times-Union, he was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month after an investigation identified sexual incidents involving multiple young victims over many years, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Trejbal pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a child younger than 12 and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, according to Duval County court records. He also was deemed a sexual predator.

Read more from the Florida Times-Union.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted in late December of possible sexual offenses from years earlier and began an investigation. As a result, additional victims were discovered as recent sexual offenses were identified.

Some of the offenses were against victims younger than 12 and others up to 15 years old. Two of the rape charges were listed as having custodial authority, but the gender and circumstances were not released.

RELATED: Retired Jacksonville officer gets life in prison for sex battery on child

RELATED: Retired JSO officer pleads not guilty to charges of sex crimes against children

RELATED: Police documents: Retired JSO officer engaged in sexual acts, inappropriately touched child victim for at least two years

James Michael Trejbal, 67, pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a child younger than 12 and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

JSO