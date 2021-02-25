Retired K-9 from Pembroke Pines Police Department dies

K-9 Aksel served for over nine years alongside his handler, Officer Erik Forseth.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — The Pembroke Pines Police Department is saying goodbye to a beloved member of the force.

Retired K-9 Aksel passed away, the department announced on its Facebook page. The German Shepherd was certified in narcotics detection.

Aksel joined the agency in 2007, and served for nine years alongside his handler, Officer Erik Forseth, according to the Department.

"During his career with the PPPD, Aksel assisted in nearly 100 criminal apprehensions for crimes ranging from Domestic Violence to Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. Aksel is credited for locating as many as four suspects at one time that were actively hiding from police."

Sadly, Officer Forseth who retired from the agency in January 2020, made the difficult decision to euthanize Aksel due to health complications caused by his age.

Officers stood in solidarity outside of Officer Forseth's home to honor K-9 Aksel.

R.I.P., buddy.

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of retired PPPD K-9 Aksel, who served with our agency for over nine years alongside his handler, Officer Erik Forseth. During his career, K-9 Aksel assisted in nearly 100 criminal apprehensions. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gkJtHFsTcn — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 25, 2021