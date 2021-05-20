$10,000 reward offered for information on human-caused fires in Everglades National Park

Park officials say several fires have been intentionally set over the last three months.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A series of human-caused fires within Florida's Everglades National Park has state and federal officials offering money for any information that can lead to an arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Everglades National Park and the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Fire, Arson, & Explosives are offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person who is responsible for the fires.

According to the park, there have been numerous fires intentionally set over the last three months. A majority of them occurred near the park's Homestead entrance in South Florida.

Besides potentially threatening the lives of visitors and staff, park officials say the fires have costed hundreds-of-thousands of dollars to contain. Officials add that since Florida is entering dry season, there is also an increased risk of wildfires.

Any person with information is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE, the National Park Services Investigative Tip Line at 1-888-653-0009, and the Florida Department of Financial Services at 1-877-NO-ARSON.

