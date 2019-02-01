MELBOURNE, Fla. — Officials at a Florida zoo where a toddler stumbled into a rhinoceros exhibit say the welfare of the animals was never compromised and the rhinos won't be punished in any way.

The Brevard Zoo said in a statement on Wednesday that the Rhino Encounters exhibit, as well as other exhibits involving "premium" animal experiences, has been suspended while zoo officials review safety protocol.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday afternoon after she stumbled through steel poles separating the rhinos and spectators.

Officials at the zoo on Florida's Space Coast say a rhino's snout touched the girl before she was retrieved in a matter of seconds.

The girl's condition is unknown.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

