WASHINGTON, D.C -- Gov. Rick Scott is now U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Most of the U.S. Senate was sworn in last week, but Scott had said he would remain in the Florida governor's office until his successor, Ron DeSantis, had taken over.

DeSantis was sworn in at noon Tuesday, and Scott took the oath of office from Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday afternoon.

Scott defeated incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson by a little more than 10,000 votes in the November election.

RELATED: Rick Scott wraps up final year, goes to Washington next week

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.