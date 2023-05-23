Sen. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for 'socialists visiting Florida'

According to travel notice issued by Scott, "Florida is openly hostile" toward socialists, communists and those that enable them.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On the heels of civil rights groups issuing travel advisories for the state of Florida over recent controversial laws, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) issued a formal travel advisory for "socialists visiting Florida."

The travel advisory is a direct response to the Biden Administration and its "attempts to erase capitalism and the system that has brought prosperity to Florida and the entire United States," a news release from Scott's press team states.

According to a travel notice issued by Scott, "Florida is openly hostile" toward socialists, communists and those that enable them. It continues, "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by, socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration."

Scott also added, "Any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida."

Over the weekend, the NAACP joined the League of United Latin American Citizens and Equality Florida and issued travel advisories for the Sunshine State, where tourism is one of the state's largest job sectors. The NAACP said recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

NAACP Board of Directors Chair, Leon Russell, spoke with 10 Investigates' Emerald Morrow and stated, "It's time to resist allowing a new Jim Crow to be established in this state or anywhere else in the nation."