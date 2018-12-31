Next week, Florida Gov. Rick Scott will take a seat as a U.S. senator.

Until then, Scott tweeted a brief look back at the year that was during his tenure. The two-term governor touted job creation in 2018, including a low-point in the state's unemployment rate.

The last time the unemployment rate hit 3.3 percent was November 2006.

Scott will have his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 8 -- several days after other senators were elected in November. The ceremony for members of the 116th Congress is on Jan. 3, but Scott opted to finish the remainder of his term in full.

The race for Florida's next senator finally reached a conclusion more than a week after Election Day, with Scott defeating the incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson by some 10,000 votes after a manual recount.

With Ron DeSantis moving to serve as governor, Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio will be the first two Republican senators serving at the same time since the Reconstruction era.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.