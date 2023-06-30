At least 12 dead from rip currents in Florida

Four deaths were reported in the same day in the Florida Panhandle.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Over the last two weeks, seven people have died from rip currents at Panama City Beach on the Gulf Coast of Florida, according to the National Weather Service. In the month of June, 12 people have died from rip currents across the state.

Rip currents were the primary hazard listed alongside the agency's records of their deaths. While Florida's panhandle is known for its robust beaches, the areas have been hit with strong rip currents that have local officials warning beachgoers to be careful.

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. At times, they can move at speeds of eight feet per second, faster than an Olympic swimmer, the NOAA reports.

At times when rip currents are prevalent at the beach, warning flags will rise along the shoreline. When you see red flags, it's a sign of high surf or strong currents. Double red flags mean conditions are their worst and the water is closed to the public.

Two fathers lost their lives on Father's Day on Bay County beaches when they had to go into the water to rescue their children while double red flags flew, the sheriff's office said. The agency said the incidents are under investigation for child neglect.

"Please keep your children safe and out of the water on double red flag days and keep a close eye on them on other days when swimming is allowed," the social media post said.

The sheriff's office has continuously warned beachgoers and swimmers of the dangers of the beach recently, also stating they're "beyond frustrated" by the risks people have been taking by going in the water during high surf. Just days ago, the Bay County Sheriff's Office posted a bird's eye view of the Gulf showing trenches dredged in the sand under the water as a result of the powerful rip currents.

"You say you are a 'good' swimmer, an experienced swimmer, a competitive swimmer," the post reads. "But you are no match for a rip current."

The best way to prevent getting caught in a rip current is to stay close to the shore and near a lifeguard, but since lifeguards can't always be available, there are indicators to help spot a rip current to know which areas to avoid swimming in, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says on its website.

Before you get in the water, check for rip currents at an elevated position that overlooks the beach, such as the parking lot or sand dune, and watch the water for several minutes since rip current conditions can change, according to NOAA.

The easiest type of rip current to identify are channelized rip currents as they usually look as darker, narrow gaps of water heading offshore between areas of breaking waves and whitewater, the NOAA says. They can also appear as darker paths heading out through the surf, so make sure to look for gaps in the lines of breaking waves.