Florida

FHP: Riverview teen dies in north Florida crash

The teen hit a guardrail fence, a speed limit sign and a light pole before crashing into a tree.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old from Riverview died after he crashed several times on a highway in north Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

The wreck happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of State Road 202 EB (J Turner Butler Boulevard) and Gate Parkway in Jacksonville. 

FHP troopers say the teen was driving eastbound along J Turner Butler Boulevard when he drifted to the right of the roadway. He hit a guardrail fence, a speed limit sign and a light pole before crashing into a tree.

The crash killed the teen, troopers said. 

FHP did not release further details on the circumstances of the crash.

