Largo man accused in US Capitol riot set to be sentenced

Robert Palmer faces the highest sentencing recommendation to date in a Capitol riot case.

TAMPA, Fla. — The fate of a Largo man who pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will be decided Friday in federal court.

Robert Palmer, 54, is set to be sentenced at 12:30 p.m. at a Tampa courthouse after a letter he sent to a judge revealed he realized the errors of his ways while in prison.

The four-page handwritten apology, addressed to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, Palmer admitted to participating in the riot and came to the conclusion that he was misled by people in power.

"They kept spitting out the false narrative about a stolen election and how it was 'our duty' to stand up to tyranny," Palmer wrote. "Little did I realize that they were the tyrannical ones, desperate to hold onto power at any cost, even by creating the chaos they knew would happen with such rhetoric."

Last week, the Justice Department recommended that Palmer serve 63 months in prison for assaulting police – the highest sentencing recommendation to date in a Capitol riot case.

Palmer's lawyer says he has accepted full responsibility for his actions that day and is asking federal prosecutors to consider a lesser sentencing recommendation.

"Mr. Palmer realizes in retrospect that his actions hurt the nation," Brunvand writes. "At the time of his actions, he believed that he was acting in the country's best interests. As distorted as his mindset was at that time, his heart was set on doing what he believed was right."

Prosecutors said Robert Scott Palmer, who traveled from Florida to attend former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, repeatedly assaulted police attempting to defend the U.S. Capitol Building from a pro-Trump mob by throwing a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at them.

“Palmer then rooted around for additional materials with which to assault the police, including throwing the fire extinguisher a second time,” the Justice Department wrote in its memo.