Book about Roberto Clemente pulled from shelves in Florida school district

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A book about baseball legend Roberto Clemente has been pulled from library shelves in Duval County Public Schools for review.

The Pittsburgh Pirates great is usually commended for his on-the-field skills and his work in the community. There's even a Major League Baseball award named in his honor that goes to a player who exemplifies excellence on the field and in the community.

The book pulled, "Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates," was part of the district's effort to do the state required review of books, CBS News reports. The book references the racism Clemente faced while in the United States.

All districts in Florida now have to review every book available to students to comply with a new state law. The law mandates a review process for all school reading materials, including the libraries.

The law also states each book can only be reviewed by a certified "media specialist" to ensure they're free of pornography or certain "race-based" teachings. It's a major undertaking, many Florida districts say, considering school and classroom libraries can have thousands of books, but sometimes just one certified media specialist.

This is just one of the many books pulled from shelves, according to ABC News, more than 1 million books are under review.