One-year-old missing after rollover crash in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A search and rescue team has been deployed after a 1-year-old child went missing following a crash in Alligator Alley in Broward County.
CBS Miami reported the crash happened on Interstate 75 near mile marker 28. The outlet said seven people were involved, and six have been taken to nearby hospitals.
Police said they do not yet know what caused the crash, and it wasn't immediately clear if other cars were involved.
Images reported by CBS Miami show an overturned car near a body of water.
The Florida Highway Patrol in West Palm Beach said eastbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 27 remain closed for the investigation.
- Florida approved for $300 federal unemployment payments, but the money won’t last long
- Florida cuts ties with Quest Diagnostics after lab failed to report nearly 75K COVID-19 test results
- Fans disappointed in Bucs decision to start season without them, but health experts say it was the right call
- Straz, Tampa Theatre among large Hillsborough County venues approved for CARES relief money
- Can someone get the coronavirus twice?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter