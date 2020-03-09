One-year-old missing after rollover crash in Broward County

Authorities said the crash happened in Alligator Alley on I-75 near mile marker 28.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A search and rescue team has been deployed after a 1-year-old child went missing following a crash in Alligator Alley in Broward County.

CBS Miami reported the crash happened on Interstate 75 near mile marker 28. The outlet said seven people were involved, and six have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Police said they do not yet know what caused the crash, and it wasn't immediately clear if other cars were involved.

Images reported by CBS Miami show an overturned car near a body of water.

The Florida Highway Patrol in West Palm Beach said eastbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 27 remain closed for the investigation.

I-75 eastbound lanes at the 27 Mile Post will remain closed as the investigation continues for a rollover crash. Please use caution and avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/eFvZVynnRP — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) September 3, 2020

#BREAKING: A search and rescue dive team was deployed Thursday afternoon after a 1-year-old had gone missing following a rollover crash involving seven people in west Broward. https://t.co/HoPLkte92X pic.twitter.com/jXeK26pV75 — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) September 3, 2020

