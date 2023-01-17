x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

DeSantis pushes to eliminate all COVID-19 mandates across Florida schools, workplaces

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office says that he wants to see a law protecting physicians who speak out against COVID-19 policies from getting fired.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally, Nov. 7, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. The long-rumored memoir by Gov. DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Feb. 28. The announcement, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 comes in the wake of DeSantis’ decisive reelection victory and will likely add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday in Panama City an initiative to eliminate any COVID-19 regulations across the state. 

Among DeSantis' latest push against COVID-19 policies, he announced a common-sense legislative proposal to protect Floridians from losing their jobs to vaccine mandates, protect parents' rights and those discriminated against based on vaccine status, his office said in a news release.

DeSantis, who is often name-dropped as a potential Republican presidential candidate for 2024, has spoke against lockdowns since the COVID pandemic began in 2020.

“These measures will ensure Florida will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners,” DeSantis said in a statement.

The governor's office says that DeSantis wants to see a law that protects physicians who speak out against COVID-19 policies from getting fired. He also wants to get rid of masks mandates in places like schools, offices and other workplaces that will require them, DeSantis' office says.

Related Articles

In December, the Florida Supreme Court said they will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.

More Videos

In Other News

New filed bill calls for stronger consequences for drivers who refuse breath-alcohol test in Florida

Before You Leave, Check This Out