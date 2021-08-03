Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks amid spiking COVID cases, hospitalizations

The governor will be joined by state environmental leaders at the Shark Valley Visitor Center in the Everglades National Park.

MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Tuesday at the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Everglades National Park.

While the governor did not say exactly what he will be discussing, he will be joined by state environmental leaders Shawn Hamilton, the Interim Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection; and Rodney Barreto, the chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Last month, DeSantis signed a bill into law aimed at protecting Florida's wildlife corridors.

The law designates conservation lands, reaching from the panhandle to the Everglades, as the Florida Wildlife Corridor and provides support, incentives and funding "to preserve and protect green infrastructure and wildlife habitat."

DeSantis' will be speaking as Florida reports all-time records in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.