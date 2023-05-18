Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis featured on Time magazine cover

The cover depicts an image of the governor standing in front of the American flag and Florida flag while peeling an orange.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — TIME magazine published its latest issue on Thursday featuring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on its cover.

The cover depicts an illustration of the governor standing in front of the American flag and Florida flag while peeling an orange.

DeSantis, who is reportedly set to file his 2024 presidential campaign paper next week, discusses in the article what he calls "The Florida Blueprint."

The governor, who likely will spar much more directly with former President Donald Trump to become the Republican Party's nominee, will be better positioned to significantly fundraise and support a presidential bid for the White House following the announcement.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news Wednesday evening.

DeSantis' candidacy is timed to coincide with a filing with the Federal Election Commission to make his run official, as well as a gathering in Miami of some of his top donors, according to CBS News. Sources told the outlet an official announcement is likely to happen thereafter in the governor's Tampa Bay-area hometown of Dunedin, Florida.