Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach

The Florida governor's next stop after signing the state's budget is at a historically Black university in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In the last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the state's $92.2 billion budget, signed into law dozens of bills and made stops around Florida talking up new laws and the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His next stop is at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, a historically Black private university.

DeSantis is expected to talk around 2 p.m. Wednesday. No other details were released about the news conference.

The news conference comes after new coronavirus case numbers were released by the Florida Department of Health and after DeSantis signed a new abortion law and extended the moratorium on evictions through August.

On Wednesday, the state reported another 6,563 new COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health said 46 more people died from coronavirus in Florida as of Tuesday.

During a news conference in Juno Beach on Tuesday, DeSantis echoed his previous statements pointing to increased testing and jumps in the number of young people testing positive for the weeks of spikes in new cases.

He was also asked about his feelings on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to pause reopening and urging residents to stay home.

"If I had one message to give the folks, I would say, protect the vulnerable," DeSantis said. "That's the number one mission we have."

At almost every news conference in recent weeks, DeSantis has been asked about any plans to pause or change the state's reopening plan, which has been in Phase Two for nearly a month. DeSantis said he does not have plans to stop reopening the state nor does he intend to enact a statewide face mask order.

He said he is leaving those face mask decisions up to local leaders.

What other people are reading right now: