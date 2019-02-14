Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags throughout Florida to be lowered at half-staff Thursday to mark one year since the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

DeSantis signed a proclamation on Wednesday.

The governor’s office issued the memorandum “in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragic shooting.”

DeSantis asked Floridians to observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Thursday. There is also a moment of silence scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Capitol Courtyard in Tallahassee.

The mass shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018 killed 17 people.

Flags should be lowered from sunrise until sunset Thursday.

