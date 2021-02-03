How to watch Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the State address.
It's slated for 11 a.m. March 2 during a joint session of the Florida Legislature. Tuesday also is the first day of the state's 2021 legislative session.
The governor's expected remarks come as the state follows national trends of falling COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccine availability. However, the state continues to report thousands of cases -- and too many deaths -- each day and faces criticisms over how officials are distributing vaccines.
DeSantis in January unveiled his 2021-22 budget -- a recommended $96.6 billion, which is an increase of $4.3 billion over the current fiscal year. But coronavirus-related impacts are expected to bring on widespread cuts to areas like education, the environment, health care and more.
