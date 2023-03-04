Have you seen Rosa? Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

She may be traveling in a 2019 black Nissan Altima with FL tag number QTVS84.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Miami Beach.

Rosa Rodriguez was last seen in the area of South Shore Drive. She may be traveling in a 2019 black Nissan Altima with FL tag number QTVS84.

Authorities say the teen might be with Camilla Rodriguez headed north.

The 15-year-old is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.