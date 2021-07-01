First responders, K-9s to stay on Royal Caribbean cruise ship in PortMiami

As first responders continue to work the Surfside condo collapse, they will be able to stay on the ship for a couple weeks.

MIAMI — Hundreds of first responders who have responded to the site of the Surfside condo collapse will be able to stay onboard a cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's CEO says.

According to Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean, Explorer of the Seas arrived Thursday at PortMiami to serve as a place to stay for first responders.

Bayley says up to 600 first responders will stay on the ship for a couple of weeks. First responder K-9s will also be allowed to stay on the ship.

As of Thursday, 18 people have been found dead, and 145 people are still unaccounted for after the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium.

Rescue efforts at the site of the partially-collapsed condominium building were halted Thursday out of concern for the stability of the remaining structure after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column, officials said.

The stoppage that began shortly after 2 a.m. threatened to keep search teams off the rubble pile for an unknown period and dim hopes for finding anyone alive in the debris a week after the tower came down.

Hundreds of first responders and search-and-rescue personnel have been painstakingly searching the pancaked rubble for potential signs of life. No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse.

Early Thursday, the White House said the Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed 60 staff members and an additional 400 personnel across five search and rescue teams at the request of local officials. FEMA also awarded $20 million to the state’s Division of Emergency Management to help deal with unexpected emergency measures surrounding the collapse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.