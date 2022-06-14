Ruptured gas line shuts down portion of Swann Avenue in Tampa

Tampa Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area.

TAMPA, Fla — Drivers traveling on Swann Avenue in Tampa could run into a road block Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Fire Rescue is responding to a ruptured gas line near the intersection of Rome Avenue and Swann Avenue, according to a tweet from the agency just after 1:15 p.m.

"All traffic is shut down on Swann Ave. between Packwood Ave. and S. Orleans Ave.," Tampa Fire Rescue said.

While repairs are underway, first responders are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. At this time, there is no word on how long the repairs will take.