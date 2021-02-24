Florida governor orders flags lowered for Rush Limbaugh

Some have criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis' order, which was announced days after the controversial radio host's death.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered U.S. and Florida state flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.

The host died on Feb. 17 following a battle with lung cancer.

According to the governor's order, flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, the City Hall of Palm Beach and the state Capitol.

"There's not much that needs to be said," DeSantis said last week after Limbaugh's death. "The guy was an absolute legend, he was a friend of mine, and just a great person."

The governor's action promted the state's top elected Democratic official, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, to say she won't direct her offices under her direction to lower flags. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman also tweeted, in part, "In St. Pete we don't honor hatred, racism, bigotry, homophobia, or anything else he has spewed over the years."

Limbaugh became one of the top-rated radio hosts during his decades on air, and a polarizing one at that. While promoting conservative causes and ideals on "The Rush Limbaugh Show," he routinely attacked liberals, mocked Michael J. Fox and his battle with Parkinson's disease and joked about those who were dying from AIDS.

DeSantis noted Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump and holds recognition in both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.