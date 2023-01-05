First baby surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box

The agency became the first fire department in the state of Florida to unveil the device back in December 2020, the post said.

OCALA, Fla. — Florida's first Safe Have Baby Box received its first surrendered newborn on Thursday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The department in a Facebook post said the box, which is a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for, was used after two years of being in service.

Back in December 2020, the agency became the first fire department in the state of Florida to unveil the device, the post said. The box is still the only operational device of its kind in the entire state.

The box has elements used for the comfort of the babies, such as heating, cooling and a silent alarm to notify first responders if medical attention is needed, Orlando's WESH said.

"We are so proud of this selfless parent who has lovingly surrendered their infant via a Baby Box over the holiday!" Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

"We are so happy this community was prepared for this situation. We know this baby will be so loved by an adoptive family and we are so thrilled to be a part of protecting infants from abandonment."

There are 134 Baby Box locations across the nation, and the Ocala Baby Box was the 66th one to open.