Florida K-9 helps with gender reveal

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff's K-9 had an extra special trick for his handler.
K-9 Doc helped his handler Deputy Nuccio surprise family and friends by revealing the gender of the deputy's baby. The trick has K-9 Doc fetch a toy that would indicate whether it would be a boy or a girl.
And... it's a girl! K-9 Doc brought his partner back a pink toy.
The sheriff's office posted a video of a K-9 demonstration to its Facebook page. The post was filled with congratulations from the community.
