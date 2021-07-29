Florida K-9 helps with gender reveal

It's a girl!

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff's K-9 had an extra special trick for his handler.

K-9 Doc helped his handler Deputy Nuccio surprise family and friends by revealing the gender of the deputy's baby. The trick has K-9 Doc fetch a toy that would indicate whether it would be a boy or a girl.

And... it's a girl! K-9 Doc brought his partner back a pink toy.

The sheriff's office posted a video of a K-9 demonstration to its Facebook page. The post was filled with congratulations from the community.

Earlier today at a K9 demonstration, Deputy Nuccio and his K9 partner Doc surprised family and friends with a unique gender reveal of the baby he and his wife are expecting. Congratulations! Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 28, 2021