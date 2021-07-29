x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Florida K-9 helps with gender reveal

It's a girl!
Credit: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff's K-9 had an extra special trick for his handler.

K-9 Doc helped his handler Deputy Nuccio surprise family and friends by revealing the gender of the deputy's baby. The trick has K-9 Doc fetch a toy that would indicate whether it would be a boy or a girl.

And... it's a girl! K-9 Doc brought his partner back a pink toy. 

The sheriff's office posted a video of a K-9 demonstration to its Facebook page. The post was filled with congratulations from the community. 

Earlier today at a K9 demonstration, Deputy Nuccio and his K9 partner Doc surprised family and friends with a unique gender reveal of the baby he and his wife are expecting. Congratulations!

Posted by St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter