Five sales tax holidays begin July 1: What you need to know

Ranging from diapers to entertainment purchases to buying materials to reinforce your home, there are plenty of qualifying items you can buy tax-free.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We all know things are more expensive, from gas prices to essential items such as diapers and appliances. Even fun things like concerts and spending time in the outdoors aren't exempt from rising costs due to inflation.

But five tax holidays, all starting on July 1, hopefully will provide some relief to your wallet.

Here's a breakdown of what you can buy and some items that are eligible:

Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday | July 1-7, 2022

Recreation and outdoor supplies and admissions to entertainment and cultural events will be exempt from tax during the Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday. The sales tax holiday begins Friday and extends through Thursday. Information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses and other interested parties are available at floridarevenue.com/freedomweek.

Children’s Diapers Sales Tax Exemption | July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Single-use diapers, reusable diapers and reusable diaper inserts for children will be tax-exempt for an entire year beginning Friday through June 30, 2023. For more information, visit floridarevenue.com/DiapersandClothing.

Baby and Toddler Clothing Sales Tax Exemption | July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Additional savings are available for Florida’s families with young children through the Baby and Toddler Clothing Sales Tax Exemption. Clothing, apparel and shoes primarily intended for children ages 5 and younger will also be exempt from tax from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. More information can be found at floridarevenue.com/DiapersandClothing.

ENERGY STAR® Appliances Sales Tax Exemption | July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Certain appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR® logo will be tax-free for a year beginning July 1, 2022. For a complete list of qualifying appliances, visit floridarevenue.com/ENERGYSTAR.

Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption, July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024