'We want them to feel comfortable': Salon owners make changes to reopen their doors on Monday

While social distancing will be in place at most salons, owners want anyone who comes through their doors to feel safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — Following an announcement from Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday afternoon, salon owners are making sure everything is in order to reopen.

Shortly after entering Phase One this week, DeSantis announced barbershops, hair, and nail salons can open their doors again on Monday.

"On one hand it was really refreshing to have a moment together with our families that we don't get to see very often, but on the other its time to come back," Stylist Kelsey Pearson said.

Pearson works at Level Salon in Tampa. Their doors have been locked for about six weeks now. Salon staff say they're looking forward to seeing their clients again even though things will be a little different.

"Having to wear a mask is going to be difficult for all of us. We're all so used to client interaction and giving hugs when we say goodbye," Pearson said.

Their new protection is a part of the training they've gone through during time off. They're focused on making sure staff follow Governor DeSantis' health and safety guidelines that limit locations to 50 percent capacity.

"We have masks and gloves available for our entire staff and guests that come into our salon. Our clients will also be screened while they're making their appointment. We want to make sure they've been healthy and aren't sick," Owner of Level Salon Rebekah Norrell said.

You'll find the same protocols at Grand Nail and Spa in Lutz.

"They have to wear a mask, and then for the service, they have to wear gloves, a mask, and also the face shield," Owner Kelly Luu said.

Luu says they've installed shields at work stations and anyone who comes in the door gets their temperature taken. Guests are also required to take a questionnaire to help make sure the salon avoids spreading the coronavirus.

"With the pedicure and the nails we have to be really close to the customer. So what do we have to do? We have to make sure that everything is safe for the customer so they can feel comfortable," Luu said.

Grand Nail and Spa will also only take five clients at a time by appointment only. While social distancing will be in place at most salons, owners want anyone who comes through their doors to feel comfortable.

"If anyone feels uncomfortable, we encourage you to take your time. Come see us when you're ready and we'll be here for you," Norrell said.

What other people are reading right now: