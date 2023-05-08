FHP warns drivers in Collier County of smoke possibly obscuring vision as wildfire grows

As of Tuesday night, WFTX-TV reports the blaze, named the Sandy Fire, reached 10,551 acres and containment increased to 15 percent.

OCHOPEE, Fla. — As a wildfire continues to burn in Collier County now officially spreading along more than 10,000 acres, the Florida Highway Patrol is warning people of possible low visibility when driving.

Troopers continue to monitor the fire and smoke conditions in the Big Cypress Area, located off U.S. 41 between mile markers 58-66. While all lanes remain open at this time, FHP warns that wildfires, smoke, fog and heavy rain can lower visibility on the roads.

"It is important for motorist to drive as safely as possible in these conditions," troopers say in a news release.

As of Tuesday night, WFTX-TV reports the blaze, named the Sandy Fire, reached 10,551 acres and containment increased to 15 percent.

The media outlet explains fire crews are taking advantage of the nighttime weather condition while also utilizing suppression burn-out operations to protect structures west of Oasis Trail.

The blaze started on May 1 and has continued to grow since then. Leaders from the USDA Forest Service expect the fire to be contained by May 18.

With massive clouds of smoke from the fire continuing to fill the sky, it's making driving along U.S. 41 dangerous between Naples and Miami, WGCU reports. This is why drivers are being asked to slow down and be extra careful.

"Burning at night allows firefighters to limit the amount of heat on the line, and decreases the risk of spot fires over the line," a National Park Service wildfire information officer reportedly told WGCU on Tuesday. "Operations went late last night, and are expected to continue tonight, as crews pull fire south eliminating unburned fuel between the control lines and the main fire."

On Wednesday, firefighters reportedly are working to hold existing fire lines while also creating new ones. Airplanes and helicopters are also dropping water on the hot spots while ground crews mop them up.

Parts of the western edge of the forest are so dense that some equipment can't move from the narrow walking trails or across water-filled, flood-control canals, WGCU explains.

"We're going to let the fire get [a] little bit bigger to better control how it spreads," the wildlife information officer told the media outlet.

According to WFTX-TV, west of 11 Mile Road, north of U.S. 41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail and Lost Dog — including the Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to Interstate 75 — remain closed.

Here are some tips from FHP when driving with lower visibility:

DRIVE WITH LIGHTS on low beam. High beams will only be reflected off the fog and impair visibility even more. Your lights help other drivers see your vehicle, so be sure they all work. Keep your windshield and headlights clean, to reduce the glare and increase visibility.

on low beam. High beams will only be reflected off the fog and impair visibility even more. Your lights help other drivers see your vehicle, so be sure they all work. Keep your windshield and headlights clean, to reduce the glare and increase visibility. SLOW DOWN – and watch your speedometer before you enter a patch of fog.

– and watch your speedometer before you enter a patch of fog. WATCH OUT for slow-moving and parked vehicles. Open your window a little and listen for traffic you cannot see.

for slow-moving and parked vehicles. Open your window a little and listen for traffic you cannot see. REDUCE THE DISTRACTIONS in your vehicle. Turn off the radio and cell phone. Your full attention is required.

in your vehicle. Turn off the radio and cell phone. Your full attention is required. USE WIPERS AND DEFROSTERS liberally for maximum visibility. Sometimes it is difficult to determine if poor visibility is due to fog or moisture on the windshield.

liberally for maximum visibility. Sometimes it is difficult to determine if poor visibility is due to fog or moisture on the windshield. USE THE RIGHT EDGE of the road or painted road markings as a guide.

of the road or painted road markings as a guide. BE PATIENT and avoid passing and/or changing lanes.

and avoid passing and/or changing lanes. SIGNAL TURNS well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop.

well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop. DO NOT STOP on a freeway or heavily traveled road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision. If you must pull off the road, signal, then carefully pull off as far as possible and turn your hazard lights on.