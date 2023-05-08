Uncontrolled wildfire in Collier County grows close to 10K acres

Fire crews are now entering their second week of work trying to put the fire out.

OCHOPEE, Fla — An uncontrolled wildfire in Collier County led federal wildfire officials to warn drivers Monday morning to slow down and take extra caution with smoke filling the sky between Naples and Miami.

The fire, named the Sandy Fire, continues burning as it has reached 10,000 acres in the Big Cypress National Preserve, WGCU reports.

Fire crews are now entering their second week of work trying to put the flames out which are reportedly stretching deep inside the federal preserve.

Ground-based tractors teams are cutting firelines through the woods while helicopter crews use buckets to scoop water out of lakes and ponds to drop on the fire, the media outlet explained. Pilots are also reportedly dropping lines of fire-retardant slurry along the perimeter of the fire.

The blaze started on May 1 and has continued to grow since then. Leaders from the USDA Forest Service expect the fire to be contained by May 18.

Photos posted to Twitter show smoke filling the sky with the blaze stretching nearly 9,000 acres Sunday.

New pictures from the #SandyFire in @BigCypressNPS. The fire is nearly 9,000 acres. As the Sandy Fire continues to spread slowly to the south, the chance for smoke impacts in nearby cities and US41 increase. pic.twitter.com/Zvh7w6ppQH — Andrew Shipley (@AShipleyWX) May 8, 2023

According to WFTX-TV, west of 11 Mile Road, north of U.S. 41, east of Monument Trail, and south of Mud Lake, Little Deer, Oasis Trail, and Lost Dog — including the Florida Trail from Oasis Visitor Center to Interstate 75 — remain closed.

The closures make sure the public is safe along with firefighters working the blaze.

Phase One of the Sandy Wildfire Evacuation Plan remains in effect, WFTX reports. Fire managers are monitoring fire behavior, and residents will be notified by fire managers if the evacuation phase is upgraded.