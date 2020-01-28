Authorities say a Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of children who died in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Wolfgang Halbig is charged with unlawfully possessing of another person’s identification.
Halbig often appeared on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and was sued by Sandy Hook families for defamation. The mass shooting in Connecticut killed 20 first-graders and six adults.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig repeatedly emailed people the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, died in the 2012 attack.
