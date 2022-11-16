x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Sanford police: 18-year-old mother found shot, dead in parked car

Authorities say Kaylin Fiengo was at the parking lot to meet up with another person she knew.
Credit: Alexey Novikov - stock.adobe.com

SANFORD, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old mother was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday night in Sanford.

At around 11:20 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park near West 9th Street when he found a car still running backed into a parking spot, the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.

When the officer walked toward the car, he found Kaylin Fiengo dead with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver's seat.

According to an investigation, authorities say Fiengo was at the parking lot to meet up with another person she knew.

RELATED: Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin

RELATED: Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting leads to death of 1 person, authorities say

“The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. "Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her. This violence and destruction won’t be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin’s death.”

Police say they are still investigating the murder and that it appears to be an isolated incident. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

More Videos

In Other News

'People need to chill out a little bit' | DeSantis responds to question of potential 2024 rivalry with Trump

Before You Leave, Check This Out