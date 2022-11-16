Sanford police: 18-year-old mother found shot, dead in parked car

Authorities say Kaylin Fiengo was at the parking lot to meet up with another person she knew.

SANFORD, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old mother was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday night in Sanford.

At around 11:20 p.m., a police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park near West 9th Street when he found a car still running backed into a parking spot, the Sanford Police Department said in a news release.

When the officer walked toward the car, he found Kaylin Fiengo dead with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver's seat.

According to an investigation, authorities say Fiengo was at the parking lot to meet up with another person she knew.

“The senselessness of this type of violence is infuriating," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. "Kaylin was a young mother who had her whole life ahead of her. This violence and destruction won’t be tolerated in our community. I am confident that our residents will work with us to find the person responsible for Kaylin’s death.”

Police say they are still investigating the murder and that it appears to be an isolated incident.