800 homes evacuated in Sanford after gas line rupture sparks fire

SANFORD, Fla. — Fire from a ruptured gas line in Sanford early Thursday morning forced firefighters to evacuate 800 homes.

Seminole County leaders said the fire broke out at about 1 a.m. west of I-4 on near Michigan Avenue and Oregon Street.

Fire rescue crews said they were able to get the gas line shut off just after 2:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to get the fire out.

Orlando CBS-affiliate WKMG reported nothing is known yet about what caused the gas leak.

The Seminole County Fire Department said people were allowed to go back to their homes just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters said there were no injuries reported.

Busy morning with #BreakingNews overnight in Sanford. A ruptured gas line caught fire and sent flames 100+ feet in the air for two hours! More than 800 homes were initially evacuated, but people have been allowed to return after the gas line was capped around 2:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/fmSP3GxFfZ — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) September 10, 2020

