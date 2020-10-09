x
800 homes evacuated in Sanford after gas line rupture sparks fire

Firefighters said there were no injuries reported.

SANFORD, Fla. — Fire from a ruptured gas line in Sanford early Thursday morning forced firefighters to evacuate 800 homes.

Seminole County leaders said the fire broke out at about 1 a.m. west of I-4 on near Michigan Avenue and Oregon Street. 

Fire rescue crews said they were able to get the gas line shut off just after 2:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to get the fire out. 

Orlando CBS-affiliate WKMG reported nothing is known yet about what caused the gas leak. 

The Seminole County Fire Department said people were allowed to go back to their homes just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters said there were no injuries reported.

