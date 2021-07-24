Couple hospitalized after being struck by lightning on Sanibel Beach

The husband and wife were struck by lightning while it nearly missed their two young children.

SANIBEL, Fla. — What seemed to be a sunny day at Sanibel Beach turned into a traumatic one when a couple was struck by lightning.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24, behind the Sanibel Beach Club at 626 Nerita St, according to WINK-TV.

People who were on the beach at the time told the news outlet that the lightning bolt was completely sudden and unexpected given the nice day.

According to the Fort Myers News-Press, the wife remained conscious and breathing as beachgoers performed CPR on the husband. Once police arrived, they were able to take over and began using an automated external defibrillator until Sanibel Fire and EMS came to the scene.

The couple reportedly was with their 2-year-old and 5-year-old children at the time of the strike. Bystanders told WINK the bolt just missed them.

As lightning could still be detected in the area, officers placed the children in the back of a patrol car for protection.

Michael Sainero, who lives on Sanibel, said he heard and felt all of the commotion from his home.

“I felt, like, the heat from the lightning bolt and heard it immediately afterward. I mean, it was one of the loudest bolts I’ve ever heard,” Saniero told WINK.

The names of the family members were not disclosed, but News-Press stated police officers said the couple was transported to a local trauma and emergency center at Lee Memorial Hospital.