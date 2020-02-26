WINTER PARK, Fla. — Sarah Boone called 911 and explained what happened, the arrest report reads: She and her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. were playing a game of "hide-n-seek."

They both thought it would be funny, Boone said, if she zipped Torres up in a suitcase.

Torres, 42, died inside it. Boone, also 42, would be jailed on a second-degree murder charge after deputies say they discovered cell phone video that provided more to the story.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded Monday to the couple's home on Frantz Court not long after the 911 call.

Boone reportedly told dispatchers she and Torres had been drinking when she zipped him in the suitcase. She said she passed out earlier, only to wake up to her phone ringing and Torres not around.

Boone realized he still probably was inside the suitcase -- she'd find him there, unresponsive and not breathing, the report says.

Orange County firefighters confirmed the finding, but they also noticed what appeared to be a cut lip and some bruising around his eye.

A digital forensic investigator with the sheriff's office needed to figure out what led up to Torres' death. Part of that included an examination of Boone's iPhone, which law enforcement says she handed over.

The phone contained two videos, with one reportedly featured Torres yelling out Boone's name. The arrest report shows she responded in the recording: "For everything you've done to me. F*** you. stupid."

He said, "I can't f***ing breathe, seriously."

She replies, "Yeah that's what you do when you choke me. ... Oh, that's what I feel like when you cheat on me. You should probably shut the f*** up."

Deputies say Torres was seen on video pushing on the suitcase in an attempt to get out, pleading with her to let him out. It was enough evidence to place Boone under arrest.

Jail records show Boone was taken into custody and booked Tuesday afternoon at the Orange County jail for second-degree murder.

