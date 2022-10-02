Sarasota, Hillsborough schools among 12 districts that may lose out on funds over mask mandates

Lawmakers want $200 million to go to 55 school districts, specifically for not implementing a mask mandate, leaving 12 others out.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Another fight over school funds is brewing at the Florida State House.

A state lawmaker is defending a proposal to penalize schools districts that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates. If it passes, that would mean school districts like Sarasota County schools could lose up to $12 million dollars.

At issue is one of the components of the proposed $100 billion house budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of which $24 billion is focused on K- 12 education. Lawmakers want $200 million to go to 55 school districts, specifically for not implementing a mask mandate.

The proposal would leave out 12 other school districts because they implemented mask mandates.

The School districts of Sarasota and Hillsborough counties are among those that could each lose around $12 million or more in state funding for defying the governor's July 2021 ban on mask mandates.

"I think there would be a lot of parents up in arms if that were to happen. It wouldn't just be the board and the administration that would be alarmed, they will have a whole host of parents that would be and those parents are voters too," said Tom Edwards, member of Sarasota County's school board.

Edwards who voted yes to a mask mandate for school children in order to curb the rapid transmission of the COVID-19 virus said the measure amounts to bullying and political chicanery by the legislature over a policy disagreement.

"I don't think it's a serious a situation that they would take $200 million away from more than half of the students in the state of Florida because they're petty," said Edwards.

Last week, State Rep. Randy Fine (R-District 53), who is the chairman of the House's K-12 Appropriations Subcommittee, unveiled the plan in the "Putting Parents First Adjustment" and has defended the measure.

"Following the laws is not optional, whether you agree with them or not it doesn't really matter, they are the law," said Fine.

The proposal targets administrator salaries of over $100,000 and could affect more than 1,500 school district administrators.

Fine said this measure should not be considered as cuts because they are appropriations for future use but rather a redirection of funds.

"If you are one of the 12 school districts, it's important that the legislature hold accountable those who chose not to follow the laws that the legislature passed," Fine said.

"Those 12 school districts chose to break the law that hurt hundreds of thousands of children in the process and disregard the rights of parents and in this proposal, a legislature is saying there are consequences," he said.

Those opposed to the measure have said it punishes districts for decisions made in the interest of their community during a health crisis.

"We had every right to challenge the executive order and because we disagree they want to be punitive," said Edwards.

Sarasota School district leaders said they would not speculate about potential impacts of the proposed legislation but are watching keenly as proceedings move forward.

"Next time they think about breaking the law maybe they'll think twice," said Fine.

The House is scheduled to debate the matter on Wednesday.