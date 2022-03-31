'Say Gay' billboards displayed across US capitals, including Florida's

The organization behind them says the billboards are protesting "anti-LGBTQ+" legislation that has been introduced in several states.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A handful of billboards with the message "SAY GAY" recently went up in capitals across five states, including right here in Florida.

The group behind the signs, FOLX Health, says the billboards are a response to "recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country." According to the company, which markets itself as the "first digitally native queer and trans telehealth provider," the billboard coincide with Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday.

"Supporting and protecting kids should not be not political—it’s deeply personal," FOLX Health Chief Content Officer Rocco Kayiatos wrote in a statement.

"Unconditional love for one’s child is none of lawmakers' business."

The Florida billboard is located in Tallahassee near South Monroe Street, according to the group. Other states who will have the billboards in their capitals? Iowa, Tennessee, Idaho and Texas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1557 Monday at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill.

The legislation, officially called the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, has been dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill because it bars educators from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity to students in kindergarten through third grade. School districts may opt to ban topics of sexual orientation or gender identity beyond third grade if leaders deem them not to be age or developmentally appropriate.