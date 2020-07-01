OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida school buses were involved in a crash early Tuesday afternoon in Osceola County.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports the crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. on Simpson Road near Osceola Parkway.

Thirteen children were taken to local hospitals, but WKMG reports their injuries are not life-threatening.

Television station WESH says the two buses were carrying a total of 75 students. They were reportedly from Tohopekaliga High School.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

