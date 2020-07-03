TALLAHASSEE, Fla — If the penalties are more severe, fewer people will take the risk.

That’s the idea behind a bill that’s waiting for Gov. DeSantis’ signature.

The Florida Senate passed House Bill 37, which targets drivers who pass stopped school buses.

And it’s a big problem.

The Associated Press reports a 2019 Department of Education survey found it happens more than 12,500 times every day across the country.

If the governor signs the bill into law, the fine for passing a school bus displaying a stop sign will double from $100 to $200, and a second offense within five years would lead to a lengthy license suspension.

Passing a stopped school bus on the side where children get on and off would jump from $200 to $400.

If a driver is caught twice in five years, their license could be suspended for 360 days to two years.

“Drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus are either in a hurry or just don’t understand the variables of the law; either way, this is a reckless act that endangers Florida’s children,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins told WKRG.

The news station reports 89 percent of Floridians support the bill.

