10 critically endangered sea turtles released along Flagler Beach

Clearwater Marine Aquarium says the Kemp's Ridley sea turtles received nearly three months of critical care in their facilities.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Almost a dozen sea turtles who underwent rehabilitation at Clearwater Marine Aquarium were released off the east coast of Florida this week.

CMA released 10 critically endangered Kemp's Ridley sea turtles Wednesday at Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, CMA said in a news release. After three months of care at CMA, the turtles all received a clean bill of health from the veterinary team before being released into the Atlantic waters.

Their names were Yellowstone, Isle Royale, Yosemite, Mount Rainier, Joshua Tree, Redwood, Zio, Sequoia, Smoky and Teton.

"Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are the world’s most endangered and rarest species of sea turtle," Dr. Shelly Marquardt, a veterinarian for CMA, said in a statement. "The opportunity to care for and successfully return to the wild an entire group of 10 is inspirational for our hospital and animal care staff and volunteers."

The sea turtles transferred to CMA after first receiving care from the New England Aquarium and National Marine Life Center, the Aquarium said.

Their months of care came after a cold-stun event in Cape Cod that left hundreds of sea turtles stranded. It's common for CMA to accept marine animals from other rehabilitation centers to relieve some of the burden of caring during mass stranding.

"Cold-stun events happen when water temperatures fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit," CMA said in a news release. "At these low temperatures, sea turtles experience decreased circulation and lethargy, leading to an inability to eat or metabolize food."