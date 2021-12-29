Driver accused of killing 2 kids in South Florida causes scene in courtroom

Two girls, ages 5 and 6, were killed. Four other children, between the ages of 2 and 9, were hospitalized.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff's deputies arrested him.

Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer.

He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding. The Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Greer's court-appointed public defender said he has asthma, depression and insomnia.

Prosecutors say Greer's Florida driver's license has been suspended since 2016, The Associated Press reports.

Deputies say Greer was driving and veered around a public bus, nearly crashing into it. To avoid doing so, Greer reportedly swerved and drove off the roadway onto a sidewalk and driveway before he hit multiple children.

Two girls, ages 5 and 6, were killed. Four other children, between the ages of 2 and 9, were rushed to the hospital.

Greer did not stay at the scene of the crash.

Detectives later arrested Greer, who they say confessed to his involvement in the crash, The Associated Press reports.

He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.

Greer is currently facing these charges related to the crash:

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries

Tampering with evidence.

Four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries.

Driving with a suspended license.